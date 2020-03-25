Yoder, Debra A. April 10, 1954 - March 20, 2020 Debra was born in Sandwich, IL, to Verla and Keith Deyo, and raised in Albia, IA. With a computer science degree from SCC Milford (1987), she held various jobs in programming and accounting, living in Lincoln and Omaha. She enjoyed anything outdoors: gardening, bicycling, or a weekend roadtrip. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Michael and Kim; sister, Karen Willoughby. She is survived by her husband, Steve; daughter, Rachelle (Clay) Fritz, Clarks NE; sisters, Rita (Sam) Fleener of Ft Dodge, IA, and Ruth Deyo. Services will be planned for a later date. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

