Yhwh, Adam Age 60 Adam Yhwh, formerly known as Terry Fox, passed away September 20, 2019. VISITATION: 6-8pm Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. VIEWING: Friday, September 27, 2019, from 10-11am; FUNERAL SERVICE will follow at Morning Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette St., in Omaha NE. Interment is at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Omaha, NE. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

