Yetts, Marie Sep 24, 1924 - Jul 18, 2018 Preceded in death by loving husband, Larry "Bud" Yetts; great granddaughter, Savannah; and parents. Survived by children, Carol Yetts, Tim Yetts and Bob (Barb) Yetts; grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Donna Kiser. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, 1pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family: Sunday, 12-1pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mark Lutheran Church or Children's Hospital. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

