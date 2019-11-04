Yetts, Evelyn M. (Vieregger) November 12, 1927 - November 2, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Clyde; son Daniel; granddaughter Marissa Yetts; and brothers, Edward and Gordon Vieregger. Survived by daughters, Diane (Jim) Campbell, Dolores (Mark) Stangl, and Denise (Kevin) Vail; daughter-in-law Rhona Yetts; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister Janice Kucirek; and brother Henry Vieregger. VISITATION: Tuesday 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Wednesday 10am at Assumption Catholic Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family for the charity of their choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

