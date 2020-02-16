Yentes, Margaret Joan April 24, 1928 - February 11, 2020 Retired Educator and Librarian / Media Specialist, Margaret Joan Yentes (Mrs. Darrell Yentes) 91 years of age of Holdrege, NE passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Holdrege Memorial Homes. Joan was born on April 24, 1928 in Cambridge, NE along with her twin sister, Marjorie Jean, to Glenard and Helen (Morrow) Phelps. She attended Benkelman High School and graduated from Benkelman High School, as Valedictorian, with the class of 1946. She then pursued higher education at Nebraska Wesleyan University and then Kearney State College, where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education. While in college, she met Darrell Dean Yentes and they united in marriage on August 29, 1948. To this union two sons were born: Kirk and Steve. Joan and Darrell lived in Kearney, Holstein, Morrill, and Cambridge, before they settled in Holdrege, in the summer of 1964. Joan taught in Cambridge and Loomis, NE, before being employed first as an English Teacher, then as the High School Librarian / Media Specialist at Holdrege Public Schools. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter H.M. Joan served several years on the Holdrege Memorial Homes Board of Directors. Besides her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell, on May 1, 2015; sisters: Jean Pearce, and Janice Jones; and brothers-in-law: Gerald Jones, Cletus Yentes, and Clifford Yentes and his wife, Ruth. She leaves to Celebrate her Life, her two sons: Steve Yentes and his wife Lydia Dyanne of Holdrege, and Kirk Yentes and his wife Samona of Des Moines, IA; two granddaughters: Melissa Post and her husband Jesse of Woodstock, MN and her children: Taylor, Shiloh, Aliyah, and Jack; and Molly Kasen and her husband Brian of Denver, CO and her children: Caroline and Sloan; step-grandchildren: Brian Smit (U.S. Navy), and Austin Nelson; three sisters-in-law: Ruth Yentes of Lexington NE, Lois Koenig of Phoenix AZ, and Lyla Girth of Forsythe, MO; brother-in-law, Don Pearce; along with a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Monday, February 17, from 48pm, with the family Greeting friends from 6-7:30pm, all at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, February 18, at 1pm at the Holdrege Memorial Homes Chapel in Holdrege, with Chaplain Kathy Doiel officiating. Interment will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington, NE. A memorial has been established in Joan's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. NELSON-BAUER FUNERAL HOME 401 Burlington St. | Holdrege, NE | (308) 995-4114
