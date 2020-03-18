Yates, Martha J. Age 89 Martha J. Yates, of Red Oak, IA, formerly of Omaha, NE. She passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak, IA. Martha moved to Omaha, NE, and began working for Southwest Bank of Omaha. After a number of years, she moved to their drive-up location on Frederick St. and managed this location until her retirement in 1998. She is survived by a niece, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11am, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, IA. No Viewing or Visitation will be held. Memorials may be directed to the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com. SELLERGREN-LINDELL-DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME 509 N 6th St. Red Oak, Iowa 51566 | (712) 623-2796

