Yarns, Kathlyn "Kay" Rose (Murphy) Apr 29, 1936 - Jul 31, 2018 Beloved mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Roger H. Yarns. Survived by daughters, Jennifer Lynn Yarns (Jim Saville) and Elizabeth Ann (Dr. Ken) Colaric. She has eight beautiful grandchildren: Hana, Aimee, Maddie, Jack, Jules, Neal, Mary, Harry and Ella. Kay is known for her abiding love for her family and friends. She graduated from Duchesne High School and College as well as Creighton University Masters Program. She was a counselor in private practice and touched many lives through her work. She is loved and will be missed by all who knew her. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, August 4, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE www.westlawnhillcrest.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.