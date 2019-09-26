Yardley, Braydon Alan

Yardley, Braydon Alan Age 18 Braydon Alan Yardley died on September 23, 2019 after a tremendous fight against cancer. Surviving Braydon are his parents, Brady and Renee Yardley; sister, Emma Yardley; grandparents, Ray and Donna Albert of Louisville, NE; and Richard and Cheryl Fields of Missouri; great-grandparents, Emil and Paula Yardley, Reve Anderson; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 10:15am, at the Cass County Fair Grounds, Hwy 1 and 144th Street, Weeping Water, NE, with burial at Riverview Cemetery, Louisville, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 1-8pm, at Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home; and Friday, September 27, 2019, from 1-10pm with family present from 5-9pm, at the Cass County Fair Grounds, Hwy 1 and 144th Street, Weeping Water, NE. Family suggests memorials to Pinnacle Bank "Strongest Yard Memorial," Louisville, NE. Condolences may be given online at www.fusselmanallenharvey.com. FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985

