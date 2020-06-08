Yank, Stanley Ray

Yank, Stanley Ray Stanley passed away on June 5, 2020 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine A. Yank; and his daughter's mother, Berit M. Yank. Survived by daughter, Shelley Donahue (Brian); 4 granddaughters, Michaela, Maureen (Justin), Kelleen, and Brianna; many cousins; and life long friends. Celebration of Life for family and friends will be in the spring of 2021. Memorials to UNO Jazz scholarship Excellence Fund in Stan's name.

To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Yank as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

