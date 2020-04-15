Wyzykowski, Francis J. "Frank"

Wyzykowski, Francis J. "Frank" October 2, 1966 - April 12, 2020 Preceded by brother, John Patrick Wyzykowksi and father, Francis Wyzykowski. Survived by mother, Irene Pozela-Stanek; sister, Rachelle (Mike) Bruning; beloved niece, Alexa Bruning; many aunts, cousins, dear childhood friends, and much appreciated clientele and Reinhart Foodservice L.L.C. coworkers. Open Viewing 9am-7pm Friday, April 17, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Private Graveside Services. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Siena Francis House. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha NE www.forestlawnomaha.com

