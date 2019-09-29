Wynne, Douglas E. September 1, 1953 - September 8, 2019 GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be at 1pm, Saturday, October 5, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

