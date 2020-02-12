Wyman, Donald E. March 31, 1942 - February 9, 2020 Preceded in death by, parents, Donald and Neoma; brother, Richard. Survived by, wife, Marlene; son, Donny; daughters, Candy Hoagland (Paul), Lisa Wyman, Jodi Steg (Brian); grandchildren, Stone, Payton, Drew, Kaylin and Tony; brother, Jim; other family members and friends Family will receive friends Friday, February 14th from 5-8pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Saturday, February 15th, 1pm West Center Chapel. Interment: Westlawn. Memorials may be directed to the family HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Wyman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.