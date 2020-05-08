Wulbern, Leu Etta February 5, 1928 - May 4, 2020 92, of Kennard. Survived by son, John Wulbern of Lincoln; daughter, Judy (Dan) Schneider of Kennard (where she made her home); grandchildren: Chris Wulbern, Andrea Bullock, Dan (Rose) Schneider Jr., Elliot (June) Schneider, Kelsey (Tricia) Schneider, Derrick (Jennifer) Schneider; and 14 great-grandchildren. Private family gravesdie servies will be held. Please share your memoris and stories of Leu Etta with Judy via mail or phone call. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

