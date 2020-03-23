Wuerfele, David Laurence

Wuerfele, David Laurence August 28, 1948 - March 18, 2020 Two things can be said of Dave Wuerfele. He was a dedicated father who always tried to teach his son and daughter the important lessons that life had taught him. He also was a lifelong old-school hot-rodder. Survived by son, David Dylan (Denise); daughter Stacey; grandchildren: Austin, Ashley, Brandon, Kylie, Dylan, Kalissa, and Megan; great-grandson Ryker; brothers, Mike, Marvin, Eddy and their families; John Case, a loyal friend since childhood; and companion Dee Jack. Preceded in death by his father Archie, his mother Phyllis, and his brother Terry. Memorial Gathering to be held at later date. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of David Wuerfele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.