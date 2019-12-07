Wrighton, Joyce Alice

Wrighton, Joyce Alice July 26, 1931 - December 3, 2019 Loving wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas R. Wrighton; parents, Erwin and Sadie (Ebert) Larson, and sister, Lois. Survived by children, Christine, Timothy, Mark (Patrice), Stephanie (Steven), Paul; grandchildren, Sadie, Thomas, Erin, Madeline, Amelia, Joseph; great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Darryl, Louisa, Everett, Beatrice, Jack, Oliver, Elijah, Theodore, Hazel; brother, James; sisters, Carol, Deanna, Sharon. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, Dec. 9th, at 11am at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615 I Street, Omaha. Private Inurnment. Memorials to American Red Cross. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.crosbyburket.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.