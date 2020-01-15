Wright, Stephen Edward

Wright, Stephen Edward May 27, 1946 - January 12, 2020 Stephen Edward Wright, age 73, passed away January 12, 2020. He was born on May 27, 1946 to the late John and Hazel (Grant) Wright in Omaha, NE. In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Wright. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Wright; children, James Wright (Trina) and Kelli Zakaras (Jeff); grandchildren, Kiersten, Caleb and Calyssa Wright; Marissa and Spencer Zakaras; step-grandchildren, Taylor and Samantha Zakaras; step-great-granddaughter, Gysele Vite; other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5:30-7:30pm at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Private Family Graveside Service is 10:30am Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Missouri Valley, IA. Memorials may be directed to the family. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

