Wright, Richard B. Jr. December 2, 1948 - January 29, 2020 Richard B. Wright, Jr., age 71, passed away on January 29, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. Rick was loved by all who knew him. Richard "Rick" was born in Omaha, Nebraska on December 2, 1948 to his beloved parents; Richard Benjamin Wright and Ellen Donahue Wright. He was the oldest of four children. He grew up in the small town of Wyckoff, New Jersey. Richard graduated from Loras College, a Catholic, liberal arts college in Dubuque, Iowa. He was elected President of his graduating class in 1970 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in history. His college years were some of his most fond memories. Rick continued his love of history, books, and current events. He was a part-time history schoolteacher in his early years, and worked in retail, as well, which he really enjoyed. Richard spent most of his life in Omaha, Nebraska and lived at Douglas County Health Center for his later part. He had many friends and companions that loved him there, and he loved them just as much. They were his beautiful family. He was an artist and painted many wonderful paintings that he loved to share. Rick had a beautiful collection of mangers, and he celebrated Christmas and his love for Jesus all year-round. Rick will most be remembered by his gentle and kind heart, his quick wit, and fun sense of humor that could always make someone laugh or smile. He had the most wonderful laugh in the world! He was truly selfless and a child of God. He led a humble life and brought joy to all that knew him. He is survived by his three wonderful children: Scott Andrew Wright; Jean Lois Wright and Jonathan Wesley Wright; his former wife and friend, Terri Wright; his two brothers: Stephen "Stevie" William Wright; Phillip Gerard Wright, Esq., and his wife, Cindy; his sister: Colleen Ellen Schleider, and her husband, Peter; one granddaughter; his niece and nephews. He loved them all, deeply. Richard "Rick" is preceded in death by his loving Mother and Father: Richard and Ellen Wright, Grandmother: "Mamo", Nellie Peters Donahue; Grandfather: William Donahue, and his many aunts and uncles he loved so much. Heaven received an angel. Our beloved Richard will be missed by all. He was our sweet humble hero. We love you, forever. "What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him." 1 Corinthians 2:9 VISITATION and PRAYER VIGIL SERVICE: Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home Chapel, Thursday, February 6, 2020, 9am to 10:30am. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL and CELEBRATION of RICHARD'S LIFE: Douglas County Health Center Chapel, Thursday, February 6, 2020, 1pm. Christian Burial: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
