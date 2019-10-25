Wright, Lawrence K. "Larry"

Wright, Lawrence K. "Larry" April 13, 1957 - October 19, 2019 Lawrence K. Wright (Larry) died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas, TX. Larry was born on April 13, 1957 in Omaha, NE. He graduated Blair High School and then on to graduate from the University of Nebraska. After graduating from Creighton Law school he relocated to Dallas, TX, where he pursued his law career. He practiced criminal law in Dallas for 20 years. He is survived by his father, Jesse Hughes Wright. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Stavely Wright. He is also survived by his brother, Jess Stavely Wright; sister-in-law, Ellen Wright; nephew, Jess Hughes Wright; and beloved partner, Sherry Vicknair. Memorial and burial services were held in Dallas, TX, on Thursday, October 23, 2019. Memorials to Siena Francis House, 1702 Nicholas Street, Omaha, NE 68102.

