Wright, JoLynn March 12, 1960 - May 31, 2020 Preceded by parents: George and Virginia Wildrick. Survived by husband, Ned Wright; children: Brianna Wright, and Ethan Wright (Marnie); grandchildren: Braydyn and Kingston; several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. OPEN VIEWING: 9am-6pm, Wednesday, June 10, Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Private Entombment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

