Wright, James "Chris"

Wright, James "Chris" February 16, 1965 - June 25, 2019 Age 54 of Morenci, MI. Passed away at Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, OH. Chris was born in Omaha, the son of Ernest and Judith (Woodcock) Wright, they survive. He attended Omaha South High School. Chris served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked as a Corrections Officer for the Michigan Dept. of Corrections. Chris was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. He lived for his grandchildren and loved to spoil them. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 30 years, JoAnna Wright; his children, Eric Pearey of Council Bluffs IA, James (Callen) Wright II of Springfield OH, and Amber Wright of Toledo, OH; 3 grandchildren, Cora, Tyrus and Shanel; his siblings, Chuck Wright, Jamie (Denisa) Wright, and Crystal (Scott) Grandstaff; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 3pm Saturday, September 14, at the Millard VFW Post #8334, 5083 South 136th Street, Omaha, NE 68137.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.