Wren, Dr. Wallace "Bruce" August 1, 1934 - May 20, 2020 Dr. Wallace "Bruce" Wren, age 85, of Lenexa, KS was born on August 1, 1934 in Emporia, KS to Ethel and Wallace Wren. He passed away on May 20, 2020. He grew up in Kansas City, KS and on the family farm in Ottawa, KS. Inspired by his dairy veterinarian uncle, he graduated with a DVM from Kansas State University in 1958 and later obtained a Master's and PhD in Veterinary Pathology. In 1958 he entered the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps, Ft. Jackson, SC (1958-60). Wren worked in a veterinary practice as well as later working in diagnostic labs, working as a Technical Services Veterinarian (livestock) for several animal health companies, and upon retirement continued to consult in the Veterinary industry. He was both a member and a leader in numerous Veterinary associations, and has been recognized with many awards. He served as a mentor for many. Four months prior to his passing, Bruce was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Fran. Bruce is survived by four children: Mark (Shirley) Wren (Portland, OR), Leslie (John) Bauer (Dallas, TX), Russell (Sherri) Wren (Lincoln, NE), and Geni Wren (Overland Park, KS); two granddaughters, Elizabeth Bauer and Emma Wren; and his brother, Lynn (Marsha) Wren; as well as an extended family of nieces and nephews. Kansas City Neptune Society 8438 Ward Parkway Kansas City, MO 64114 | 816-361-2630

