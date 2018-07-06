Wray, Michael L. Age 85 Michael L. Wray, of Fremont, passed away Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at the Norfolk Veterans Home. He is survived by his wife of 53 years; daughters and their husbands: Angie and Bryan McKenzie of rural Fremont; and Katie and Andrew Jurs of Ames, IA; and very special grandchildren: Levi Wray, Kelci Martens, Clara Jurs and Milo Jurs. He is also survived by his sister, Sally (husband Bill) Guth of Torrington, WY, and their family; his brother, L. Patrick Wray (wife Katie) of Lake Manawa, IA, and their family; sister, Rosemary (husband Dale) Wilhelm of Iowa City and their family; and many cousins and in-laws. VISITATION: Friday, July 6, 2018, from 4-6pm at Dugan Funeral Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday July, 7, 2018, 11am, at Sinai Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be held at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Area Community Foundation or Fremont YMCA. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com. DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 751 N. Lincoln Ave. Fremont NE 68025 402-721-2880

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

