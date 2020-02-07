Wray, Jerome A. "Jerry" "Boone"

Wray, Jerome A. "Jerry" "Boone" December 13, 1958 - January 14, 2020 Jerome A. "Jerry" "Boone" Wray, age 61, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away January 14, 2020. He was born in York, NE, on December 13, 1958 to the late Arthur and Dorothy (Lottes) Wray. Boone was a welder at Paxton Vierling Steel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Janet Turek, Donna Nabor, William Wray, Marilyn Beetem, Cynthia Eloge. Boone is survived by his brother, Richard Wray (Suzanne); sister, Barbara Gannon (Ray); nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and close friends. CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE: Sunday February 9, 2020, 2-4pm, in the community room at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Wray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

