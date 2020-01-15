Wragge, George H. Jr.

Wragge, George H. Jr. Age 84 George H. Wragge Jr. passed away Jan. 13, 2020. Survivors include his son, Ian Wragge; and granddaughter, Emily Wragge, both of Glenwood, IA; and former wife, Janet Wragge of Omaha, NE. VISITATION: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 9:30-10:30am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL to follow at 10:30am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Glenwood. Interment will be in the Glenwood Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

To plant a tree in memory of George Wragge, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

