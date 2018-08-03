Worthman, John H. M.D. Aug 20, 1935 - Jul 31, 2018 VISITATION: Sunday, 4-8pm, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm, at Berryman Funeral Home. SERVICES: Monday, August 6, 2018, at 2pm at Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Burial will follow at the Cozad Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home 620 E 22nd St., P.O. Box 42 Cozad, Nebraska 69130 (308) 784-3000

