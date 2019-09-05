Worthington, Eldred "Ed"

Worthington, Eldred "Ed" October 7, 1945 - August 31, 2019 Age 73 of Omaha NE. Preceded in death by parents, Marie and Eldred Worthington; brother, Garl; father-in-law, Dallas (Pete) Jugert; brother-in-law, James Jugert. Ed is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Dennis (Donna), Dawn (John), David (Missy); grandchildren, Grant, Whitney, Sam, Hailee, Rachel, Adam; sister, Gwen (Kelly) Dey; mother-in-law, Ardell Jugert; sisters-in-law, Karen Worthington and Jeanne (Calvin) Alberts; a large extended family. Ed graduated from Hastings High School and served three years in the US Navy. He worked for the UP Railroad for 33 years. Ed will be remembered as a loving husband, great father and grandfather as well as caring neighbor and loyal friend. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1-4pm Saturday, Sept. 7th, at American Legion Post 374, 13913 S St., Omaha NE. INURNMENT: 10am Friday, Sept. 6th, at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha NE. Memorials to be directed by the family. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

