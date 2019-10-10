Worth, Roy A. July 31, 1926 - October 7, 2019 Roy Alvin Worth was born on July 31, 1926, in O'Neill, NE, the third youngest of eight children born to Clarence Earl and Ina Estella (Karr) Worth. He died on Oct 7, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years, Ruth (Lindberg) Worth, and also by his second wife, Elaine (Walker) Worth; siblings: Victoria Worth, Audrey Page, Charles Worth; sons-in-law, Rev. Larry McCormick and Rev. John Lewis. He is survived by his children: Ila Rozan McCormick, Randy Worth (Cindy), and Rozella Lewis: siblings: Ardyce Protivinsky, Ina Mae Wetzler, Blanche Wetzler, and Clarence Junior Worth (Dee). Roy served his country by enlisting in the Army in 1945 and fought in WWII, then enlisted for a tour in the Air Force. Roy completed a 30-year career at the Omaha Post Office, retiring in 1984. He later became an estate agent. Roy is lovingly remembered by his grandchildren: Kimberly Burton (Rod), Amanda Ferreyra (Eliseo), Joshua McCormick (Suzanne), Angela Zapor (Kyle), Luke Worth (Emily), Lacey Askeland (Ryan), Lance Worth (Amanda), Jeremy Lewis, and Matt Lewis; and by his 14 great-grandchildren. Roy was a life-time member at Good News Church (formerly Glad Tidings.) Memorials can be directed to Good News Church, or American Diabetes Association. VISITATION begins on Friday, October 11th at 10am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am; military rites by Offutt AFB and Benson VFW Post 2503. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
