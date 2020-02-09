Worden-Lee, Joan Marie

Worden-Lee, Joan Marie December 29, 1937 - February 5, 2020 Joan Marie Worden-Lee was born on December 29, 1937 in Omaha, the daughter of John and Viola Fife, and passed away on February 5, 2020 in Omaha. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Tom Buffington. Survivors include her husband, Bob Lee; sons, Ray (Vickie) and Robert (Stephanie); daughters, Raelynn Buffington and Maggie; grandkids: Noah (Tressa), Lillie, Brad Buffington, Sydney Buffington (fianc�, Israel); great-grandkids: Emma, Cecelia and Noah Jr.; step-son, John (Chana); step-daughters, Erika (Rick) and Krista (Dwight); and foster step-daughter, Suzie; along with cousins and many nieces and nephews, and, she wouldn't want us to forget about her loving puppy dog, Snuggles. Family will receive friends Sunday, February 9th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, February 10th, 6pm, West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

