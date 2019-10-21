Woolery, Michael "Mike" V. October 11, 1948 - October 20, 2019 Life-long resident of Omaha, Viet Nam Veteran, worked for City of Omaha. Preceded in death by father Wayne R. Woolery; and mother Lucy T. Woolery. Leaves behind daughter, Kimberly Woolery (Jon Edwards); son, John Woolery (Amy); sister, Patricia Henry; and 4 grandchildren: Mason, Grady, Graham, and Lucy. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at John A. Gentleman 72nd Street Chapel. Private Interment in Ogallala, NE. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

