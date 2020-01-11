Woodward, Shirley A. March 14, 1929 - January 7, 2020 Of Omaha. Survived by husband of 71 years, James (Jim); children, Leslie (Jack) Sila, Mike (Shawna), Nancy (Gary) Roger, Tim (Cheryl); seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, 2-4pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at First Covenant Church, 201 N. 90th St. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials to Lydia House. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

