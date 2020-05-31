Woods, Mary "Lola" Delores Rule

Woods, Mary "Lola" Delores Rule October 15, 1934 - May 23, 2020 Omaha. Survived by her children: Casey and Amy Woods of Omaha, and David, Bobby and Darla Woods of Boone, IA; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. RECEPTION with the family: 5-8pm Thursday, June 4, at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha. A larger Celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St., Omaha | 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

