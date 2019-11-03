Woods, Leonard R. "Woody" April 4, 1950 - October 29, 2019 Family will receive friends Friday, November 8th from 11am-1pm at West Center Chapel with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm. Following the Memorial Services, a Celebration of Woody's Life will be held at the VIP Lounge, 9001 Arbor Street. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society or the Leonard R. "Woody" Woods Alma, Nebraska High School Track Scholarship COMPLETE NOTICE LATER.

