Woods, Leonard R. "Woody" April 4, 1950 - October 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, James Duane and Dorothy Woods; nephew, J.D. Woods. Survived by wife, Michelle; children, Lauryn and Evan; sisters and brother, Julia Woods, Marilyn Hurst and Jim Woods (Yvonne); many other loving family members and friends from all over the country Family will receive friends Friday, November 8th from 11am-1pm at West Center Chapel with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm. Following the Memorial Services, a Celebration of Woody's Life will be held at the VIP Lounge, 9001 Arbor Street. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society or the Leonard R. "Woody" Woods Alma, Nebraska High School Track Scholarship HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

