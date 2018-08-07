Woods, Donna Mae Oct 17, 1930 - Aug 5, 2018 Age 87. Preceded in death by husband, James H. Woods; son, Albert (Patrick) Greve. Survived by children: Christine M. Piernicky, Michael Sr. and Barbara Greve, Vincent and Teri Ann Hrupek, Vladas and Ann Marie Prismantas, Lorrie Greve, Nancy Laughlin, Ronald and Mary Jo Boylan, Viola Anderson; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 8, 2018, from 5-7:30pm with a VIGIL SERVICE to follow at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 10am at St. Mary Catholic Church. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.