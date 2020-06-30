Woodin, Curtis Age 46 years of Gretna, NE. Survived by daughter, Madison of Elkhorn; parents, Jerry and EaVon Woodin of Waverly, Iowa; sister, DeAnn (Garrett) Akins of Waverly, IA; brother, Greg (Kim) of Arlington Heights, IL. VISITATION: Wednesday 4-6pm followed by a FUNERAL: 6pm all at the Relevant Center in Elkhorn; Further services and interment in Waverly, IA. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Woodin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.