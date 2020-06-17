Woodcook, Kathleen (Manna) January 24, 1947 - June 9, 2020 Age 73. Preceded in death by parents, John and Louise Manna. Survived by husband, Arthur Woodcook; children, Edward Woodcook (Dawn), Dean Woodcook (Alisa), Douglas Woodcook (DeeDee), Lisa Woodcook (Christian); siblings, Sandi Miller, Linda (Jim) Sramek; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; many other friends and family. There will be a Private Memorial for family. A Celebration of Life for all at Sons of Italy, 1238 S. 10th St, Omaha, NE on Saturday June 20th 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made at NATIONALMSSOCIETY.ORG, Mid America Chapter, click Donate, click give in honor or memory, search Kathleen Woodcook. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

