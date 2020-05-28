Woodard, Karla J. June 1, 1963 - May 24, 2020 Preceded in death by father, George. Survived by mother, Phyllis; sisters, Teresa Woodard and Lisa McClure; daughter of her heart, Michellin Patrick; uncles, cousins and nieces. VIGIL SERVICE per CDC Guidelines: Friday, May 29th, 7pm West Center Chapel. Due to limited space at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, PRIVATE MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, May 30th, 10:30am. Private Interment: Graceland Park. Memorials are suggested to the church. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Cast button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

