Woodall, Adolphus January 7, 1948 - March 29, 2020 Adolphus Woodall, age 72 of Omaha, passed away on March 29th. He was born on January 7, 1948 in Marvell, AR to Alfred Sr. and Lumie (Jenkins) Woodall. Adolphus was a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his wife, Creola; children, DeAnn Mahone, Daphne Woodall, Anthony Criner (Melissa) and Tonya Haley; 15-grandchildren; one great-grandson; sisters, Queen Pierce, Mary Brown, Nicki Wilson, Debra Woodall and Lonnette James; brothers, Lavoyd, Kenneth, Alfred, Jr. and Edgar Woodall; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private family graveside service on Wednesday. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Adolphus Woodall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.