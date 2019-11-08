Wood, William Herbert "Bert" 1942 - 2019 William Herbert "Bert" Wood passed away on October 27, 2019 in Marietta, GA, due to complications from Parkinson's disease. He was born July 30, 1942 in Milford, DE, to William Edward Wood and Catherine Campbell Crawford Wood. He graduated from Wyoming High School in Wyoming, OH. He then attended Earlham College where he met his first wife, Judith Peterson Wood. He also attended graduate school at Ohio State University School of Dentistry and University of Iowa. He was a Captain in US Army. He lived in Slidell, LA; New Orleans, LA; Council Bluffs, IA; Pursical, Costa Rica; and Marietta, GA. Dr. Wood was a skillful and compassionate oral surgeon and professor (Louisiana State University School of Dentistry) who cared deeply about improving the lives of his patients. He was also a consummate learner and teacher. Bert is survived by his wife, Marcel G.; daughter, Marcy B. (Kristin Gunckel); son, Peter W. (Karen); grandsons, Conner and Evan; stepdaughters, Heather Burnett and her children (Madyson, Quinn, Owen, Judah, and Gracie); and Rachel McCullough-Rhodes (Chris) and her children (Christopher, Ashley, and Sophia) and grandchildren; sister, Margaret Happel (Bob); nieces, (Erin Moore, Lynn Rawson, Jesse Happel) and nephew (Joel); and sister-in-law, Tenny. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Stafford; and nephew, Chad. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, Nov. 10, 2pm, at First Christian Church in Council Bluffs, IA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to LSU Health Foundation (School of Dentistry).

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.