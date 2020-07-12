Wood, Sharon Kay March 8, 1943 - April 12, 2020 CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held Saturday, July 18, at 11am at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.