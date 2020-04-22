Wood, Sharon K.

Wood, Sharon K. March 8, 1943 - April 12, 2020 Sharon K Wood, 77, formerly of Omaha, NE passed away peacefully on Sunday in Cedar Rapids, IA after living with Alzheimer's for many years. Sharon will be deeply missed by her daughter, Becky Cheesman (Cedar Rapids); two sons, Brian Wood (Omaha, NE) and Brad (Jennifer) Wood (Bennington, NE); four grandchildren: Amanda (David) Phillips (Omaha, NE), Elissa (Devin) Stilwell (Iowa City, IA), Jonathan Wood (Omaha NE) and Emily Cheesman of (Cedar Rapids, IA); two brothers, Chuck (Nancy) Moss (Omaha, NE), Mike (Debbie) Moss (Omaha, NE); sister-in-law, Barbara Moss (Lincoln, NE); many nieces and nephews; and the love of her life, her dog, Daisy. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah and Lucy; sister, Patsy; two brothers, Bill and Preston; her sister-in-law, Louise Moss. Sharon was born on March 8, 1943 in Omaha, NE, the daughter of Elijah and Lucy Ball Moss. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 1961. Sharon married Robert J Wood, Jr. on October 14, 1963 in Omaha, NE. They were later divorced. She was Worthy Advisor of the Order of the Rainbow, a member of Beta Sigma Phi and attended various Churches during her lifetime. Sharon enjoyed gardening, indoor plants, performing skits, planning family and class reunions, traveling, and even taking a hot air balloon ride. She liked to collect giraffe memorabilia. Sharon will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A special thanks to all the CNA's who loved and took care of her at Heritage Specialty Care along with Michelle, Aubri and the team at Care Initiatives Hospice for their compassionate care and making her final days so special and memorable. We are forever grateful. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association in Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Services will be held at a later date in Omaha. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

