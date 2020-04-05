Wood, Margaret M.

Wood, Margaret M. September 4, 1925 - March 29, 2020 Age 94. Preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Lloyd "Woody" Wood; parents, Roy and Goldia Sheumaker; 3 brothers; and 5 sisters. Survived by son, Warren (Katherine) Wood; daughter, Julie (Bruce) Nohrenberg; grandchildren: Aaron, April, Kaitlyn, Ryan and Jacob; brother, John (Sharon) Sheumaker of Des Moines, IA; sister-in-law, LaVon Sheumaker of Kansas City, MO; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Services to be at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

