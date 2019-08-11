Wondrasek, Barbara January 1, 1933 - March 22, 2019 CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Informal gathering Saturday, August 17, at 2pm at the West Market Square Park, 15th & Monroe, in Ft. Calhoun, NE.

