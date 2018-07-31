Wonder, DruAnn K. Mar 13, 1961 - Jul 30, 2018 Age 57, of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Chuck; and parents, Harvey and Patricia. Survived by daughters, Kathryn (Roger) Wonder and Laura (John) Wonder; her honey, Larry; grandchildren: Madison, Aidan, Christapher, Dominick, Braxten, Jocelyn and, Lillian; other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 1pm at Braman Mortuary (72nd St. Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family will be used in Dru's memory at a later time. To leave a condolence, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

