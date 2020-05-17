Wolter, Robert "Bob"

Wolter, Robert "Bob" September 15, 1941 - May 7, 2020 Bob passed away peacefully in his home after a long battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his mother, Lila Jackson; wife, Patricia Wolter; sister, Betty (Larry) Mitchell; son, Mark (Lisa) Wolter; daughter, Theresa (John) Puente; grandchildren, Ethan and Evan Wolter, and Ben and Gabe Puente; nieces; nephews. Due to current social distancing guidelines, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. SERVICES PENDING

