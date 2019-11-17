Wolkow, Douglas F. May 8, 1938 - November 6, 2019 Survived by daughter, Lisa Gates; and sons: Tony, Scott, and Doug. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 23rd, 1pm at the West Center Chapel. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

