Wolff, Wilma July 14, 1922 - July 28, 2019 Survived by her three children: Frank (JoLynn) Wolff of Blair, NE; Retta (Ray Sheriff) Wolff of Plano, TX; Jon (Cheryl) Wolff of Blair, NE; eight grandsons, one granddaughter, 16 great-grandchildren plus another on the way; sister-in-law, Jean Elson of North Platte, NE; cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. SERVICE: Thursday, August 1st, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church at 10:30am. Following graveside services at the Blair Cemetery, a luncheon will be served at the Masonic Lodge S. Hwy 75. VISITATION: family receiving friends will be on Wednesday, July 31st, from 5-8pm, with a 7pm prayer service at Campbell-Aman Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Episcopal Church or Joseph's Coat. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

