Wolff, James Louis December 19, 1948 - July 29, 2019 Age 70, of Daytona Beach, FL; formerly of Omaha. Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia Temple, Daytona Beach, FL; sisters: Rita (Gene) Gordon, Nancy, Mona (Pat) Halpenny, Chris (Mike) Mourer; and brother, Mark. Preceded in death by his parents, Hilary and Marie (Waters) Wolff; brothers, Robert, Michael and Patrick; sisters, Kathleen and Margaret. CELEBRATION OF JIM'S LIFE: Sunday August 25, 2019, 1pm, at the Ralston Senior Center, 7300 Q Street, Ralston, NE.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.