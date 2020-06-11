Wolf, Mary Rae (McNamara) September 3, 1936 - June 3, 2020 Mary Rae (McNamara) Wolf of Omaha passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Cecelia (Bange) McNamara; and her husband of 53 years, Joseph Wolf. They leave behind eleven children: Elizabeth Hanlon, Diane (Bob) Woltemath, Pamela, Charles (Holly), Edward, Loretta, Daniel (Mariesa), Margaret, Andrew (Tricia), Bernadet (David) Braudaway and Theresa (Troy) Troshynski; her 21 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sisters: Noelle (Don) Johnson, Judy (Gary) Duncan, Bernadet Taylor, Kathleen (Chet) Mullin, Carolyn McNamara (John Wagner); numerous nieces and nephews were loved by their Aunt Mary Rae. She was born in Hartington, NE, September 3, 1936 and moved to Omaha as a child. She attended Cathedral High School where she met her dear Joe. Mary Rae was both a Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts leader and was very involved in all other activities in which her children participated. She served as President of the Mercy High School PTA. Mary Rae's longtime involvement with the Firehouse Dinner Theater endeared her to many. She was active in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish and the Field Club Homeowners League where she lived for 47 years. She was known for her Fourth Of July all-night escapades adorning each house in the neighborhood with an American flag so that when the sun came up, the streets were lined with them. Always a champion of college education for her children she began her own college career when her youngest child was two-years old and earned her Bachelor's degree from College of Saint Mary in 1983. Mary Rae was a longtime successful real estate agent with CBS HOME Real Estate from where she retired in 2016. Memorials preferred to be directed to Music In The Catholic Schools (www.ArchOmaha.org). VISITATION: Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 4pm and Wake Service at 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10am at Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave., Omaha, NE 68105. Private family burial to follow. Due to Coronovirus concerns there will not be a luncheon after the funeral. The visitation, wake service and funeral will be live streamed on the mortuary website https://heafeyheafey.com/ for those unable to attend. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

