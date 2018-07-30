Woita, Donald Age 81 Valparaiso, NE. Passed away on July 27, 2018 at the The Monarch in Lincoln, NE. Survivors include his wife Carolyn of Valparaiso; children: Bruce (Lisa) Woita, and Bryan (Lori) Woita all of Valparaiso, Diane Znamenacek, and Denise (Quinten) Dallas all of Lincoln; 8 granchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother Bill Woita; and sister, Dorene (Jerome) Novacek. FUNERAL: Tuesday, July 31, 10:30am at Sts. Mary and Joseph Church, Valparaiso. VISITATION: Tuesday prior to Service from 9-10:30am, with 10am ROSARY SERVICE, all at the Church. BURIAL: Tuesday, July 31, 2pm at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Brainard, NE. www.chermokfuneralhome.com CHERMOK FUNERAL HOME 515 C St, David City, NE 68632 (402) 367-3224

